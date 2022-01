Passion Java Graduates with a PhD

Controversial self-proclaimed man God, Prophet Passion Java has bagged a doctorate degree from Next Dimension University, an accredited Bible College in Califonia

Prophet Passion Java (Photo Credit: Instragram)

Taking to social media Prophet Passion Java shared pictures of himself adorned in a doctorate graduation gown. Captioning the post, he wrote;

“From Today call me DR ….”

Fans and celebs alike, took to social media to congratulate him on this huge accomplishment.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">