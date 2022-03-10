Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Religion Passion Java Speaks On His Deportation Bid
ReligionZimbabwe

Passion Java Speaks On His Deportation Bid

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Image Credit: Facebook (Passion Java)
Image Credit: Facebook (Passion Java)
Image Credit: Facebook (Passion Java)

Controversial preacher Passion Java said he was not bothered by a petition trying to get him deported from the United States.

Through his spokesperson Boss Lashan, Java, said there was very little on the case to worry him.

Godfrey Kurauone, a political activist, has been leading the campaign with an online petition.

This is a petty issue that we would not want to dwell on. I would rather not comment about it,” said
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo was also reported to have signed the petition.
However, statements on social media, which have been widely distributed, appear to suggest Chivayo has distanced himself from the plot.
“The US will never deport a millionaire because random people signed a petition, I am a strong Zanu PF supporter and I side with all ED loyalists,” Chivayo is said to have clarified.

The petition, which Kurauone raised, has received mixed reactions on social media.

“The State Department of the United States, through its Secretary of State, has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr. Passion Java’s permanent resident status,” reads part of the petition.

data-full-width="">
  • H Metro

You may also like

ZEC prints ballot papers

Zimbabwe clinics struggle for nurses after exodus to the UK

Dr Grace Mugabe lands lucrative Zimsec deal

Walter Mzembi sends message to General Chiwenga

Campaigners fear for the lives of Zimbabwean nationals deported on Home Office...

Joram Nechironga : Home Office ‘processing error’ sees British Army veteran hours...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Passion Java Speaks On His Deportation Bid
Zimbabwe Army Court Sentences 3 Serving Soldiers to 15 years
ZEC prints ballot papers
Zimbabwe clinics struggle for nurses after exodus to the UK

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: