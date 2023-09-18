Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Passion Java :The enigmatic skin condition characterized by biblical Job bruise-like rashes has taken the internet by storm

A prominent supporter of Zanu PF, known as Panganai Java, who is afflicted by a skin condition resulting in bruise-like rashes on his hands, has gained widespread attention on the internet. Panganai Java, also recognized as Passion Java, aged 35, possesses a condition that has left social media users intrigued. Nevertheless, he remains resolute in his determination to continue enjoying life.

The unusual appearance of his skin first caught the eye of social media users during his preaching engagement in South Africa in September of this year. His left hand appeared swollen, resembling the aftermath of an insect sting, and upon closer examination, it bore a striking resemblance to the hands of VP Chiwenga who is believed to have been poisoned a few years ago.

