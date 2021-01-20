Peter Moyo Mocks Ginimbi’s Sister Nelia

Utakataka Express leader Peter Moyo is popularly known for starting battles he finishes off but, this time around locals might drag him left right and center.

Moyo’s comment on Nelia Kadungure’s picture with Jah Prayzah did not go well with his fans and Kadungure’s sympathizers.

Peter took to the comment section to throw a low jab to Nelia:

“Hauzopiwe zvese zvimwe unozvionera,” commented Peter.

The comment did not go well with some saying he was body shaming Nelia.

Below are some of the comments off the post:

“This lady Is beautiful in and out. I worked with her. Haana basa nemunhu. I think that what makes someone beautiful. She is generous. Munhu wevanhu.”

“It’s sad that as women we are the ones body shaming one of our own and trying to demean her by focusing on her fallen heroes. We are bitter and find every opportunity to downgrade a fellow sister, what happened to being a sister’s keeper. This pic looks like she was at home, who wears a bra 24/7 at home. Let her be!!”

“Mazamu akarembera zvawo kuita kusvetwa nezviro zvamkoma”

“Instead of asking her for business ideas muri busy neface yake nemapatapata ake, otherwise patpata rake rinodhura kupfuura hembe dzako dzese dzaunadzo. Haa MaZimba”

“Dai pasina mari apo uuummm chiri chigure mbinga iyo”

“Akashata hake zamu kuita rekeni yomutsvairo ooooooo shit?”

“Neria haana basa nemi guys chero makahukura haadye kumba kwenyu plus life yaakurarama imi hamusati masvika level raave so mind your hokoso …neria keep grinding ….huya hako tiite business vanhu varwadziwe kusvika vafa”