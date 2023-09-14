Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Pics: Sir Wicknell Adds Yet Another Luxurious Maybach GLS 600 to His Impressive Car Collection
BusinessZimbabwe

Pics: Sir Wicknell Adds Yet Another Luxurious Maybach GLS 600 to His Impressive Car Collection

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Renowned Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Sir Wicknell Chivayo, has once again made headlines in the world of opulence with his latest purchase, a jaw-dropping Maybach GLS 600.

Valued at a staggering R5 million, this acquisition adds yet another jewel to his already impressive array of high-end automobiles.

A Glimpse of Sir WicknelI’s New Luxury Car

Sharing his excitement with his legion of followers, Sir Wicknell took to Instagram to document the momentous occasion.

A flurry of photographs and videos unveiled the grand unveiling at a luxury car dealership, where Sir WicknelI received the keys to his new prized possession amidst a sea of congratulatory balloons.

data-full-width="">
Sir Wicknell Buys Another Brand New Maybach GLS 600 Car
Sir Wicknell add new luxurious car to his collections (Image Credit: Instagram @sir_wicknell)

Sir WicknelI Recent Luxury Car Purchases

This opulent addition to Sir Wicknell’s garage comes hot on the heels of his recent purchases. Just a couple of months ago, he welcomed a 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan into his fold, which set him back a cool US$850,000. In addition, he also acquired a Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS600 worth over US$400,000.

Not one to shy away from flaunting his success, Sir Wicknell took to social media to share words of inspiration with his admirers. He emphasized the importance of normalizing luxury in one’s life and encouraged people to work hard, remain disciplined, and exercise patience.

A Fleet that Defines Luxury: Sir WicknelI’s Car Collection

Sir Wicknell’s remarkable car collection is a testament to his affinity for luxury and extravagance.

Among his fleet, you’ll find a Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at a staggering R16 million, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 worth R7 million, a Rolls-Royce Ghost with a price tag of R13 million, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom (value undisclosed). Not to mention his other luxury vehicles like the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz, which further showcase his taste for the finer things in life.

You may also like

Zimbabwean Tawanda Chirewa joins Wolves

Passion Java :The enigmatic skin condition characterized by biblical Job bruise-like rashes...

Man in Court for Forging Bank Statements for UK Visa Applicants

David Mnangagwa forced to reveal qualifications for the Finance Ministry job

Zimbabwean father-of-two Emmanuel Gotora dies in UK hospital seven months after car...

27 Top Zimbabwe military men who lost their lives since the Nov...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Coltart refuses new mayoral car
Chamisa arrested for stock theft
Zimbabwean Tawanda Chirewa joins Wolves
Passion Java :The enigmatic skin condition characterized by biblical Job bruise-like rashes has taken the internet by storm

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!