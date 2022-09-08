Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
PICS + VIDEO: This is what you can expect once Zimbabwe's new Cyber City is complete

by reporter263
Zim Cyber City is the first real estate investment in Zimbabwe channelled through the Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme, approved by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: Zim Cyber City

The landscape of the Harare suburbs is set to change dramatically in the near future with the development of the new Zim Cyber City in Harare.

Zim Cyber City is a state-of-the-art, mixed-use development project which will be sprawled across a 2.5 million square foot space, it is currently under construction in Mount Hampden, New Harare.

Mount Hampden’s master plan includes the newly completed parliament building and all the ministry buildings, as well as high-end residential and commercial buildings.

The development has been compared to the Downtown and Sheikh Zayed Road developments in Dubai, UAE. The land is a grant from the government to the master developers Mulk International.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wCmmjZf9uvo%3Ffeature%3Doembed

According to developers, Zim Cyber City will offer a high standard of living and affluent community, as well as a world class duty-free mall and high end residential living, offering pre-approved mortgages from banks in US dollars.

This is a huge benefit as banks do not provide pre-approved mortgages in the country. Add to that your tax-free investments and 24/7 advanced built-in surveillance technology that is directly connected to law enforcement authorities for maximum security of residents.

Zim Cyber City has been touted as Africa’s most exciting real estate project.

