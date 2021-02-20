PICTURES: Soul Jah Love laid to rest with Military honours

data-full-width="">
Multitudes attended the burial of Zimdancehall chanter and Liberation Hero, Soul Jah Love born Soul Musaka, who was laid to rest at Warren Hills this Saturday.
Soul Jah Love received a gun salute, a symbolic gesture of honour, performed by military officers whenever a hero is laid to rest.
