PICTURES: Soul Jah Love laid to rest with Military honours

02/20/2021 0
Multitudes attended the burial of Zimdancehall chanter and Liberation Hero, Soul Jah Love born Soul Musaka, who was laid to rest at Warren Hills this Saturday.

Soul Jah Love received a gun salute, a symbolic gesture of honour, performed by military officers whenever a hero is laid to rest.

See pictures below.

More: ZBC News