PICTURES: Zimbabwe National Dress Launch

These pictures were taken from the national dress launch in Harare where the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa launched the national dress.

According to the Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, the launch was held under the theme Zimbabwe, My Identity, My Pride:

The National fabric was designed in consultation with different stakeholders from all the 10 provinces. They then agreed that the Zimbabwe bird is the symbol that uniquely and best describes us as Zimbabweans. The theme of launch is “Zimbabwe, My Identity, My Pride