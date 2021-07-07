Police release Masvingo-Zvishavane accident victims’ names

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have released the names of 15 of the 21 victims who succumbed to a road traffic accident along the Masvingo-Zvishavane road.

Those identified so far are:

Simon Dube of Gwayi; Shara Mazorodze (37) of Gutu; Mudiwa Julius (39) of Gutu; Richard Muparadzi (42) of Makoni, Rusape; Roman Ndhlovu (24) of Zvishavane; Felix Moyo (27) of Chivi; Mengoline Kudakwashe Muungani stationed at Buchwa Support Unit; Melania Mukaro of Gutu; Magnesia Tsoka (34) of Gutu, Jephmetias Shara (72) of Gutu, Alois Munyanyi Chitambira (66) of Gutu, Mirirai Grace Rundare (42) of Gutu, Merita Esnath Machando (64) of Gutu, Faustino Shara (61) of Gutu and Mazorodze Shara (37) of Gutu.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to the public to carry their identity particulars whenever they are travelling for ease of identification in case of accidents.

The remaining six are still to be identified.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also advised the public to take heed of government’s call to stop boarding pirate taxis or mshika-shikas as the country implements lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

