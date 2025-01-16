Police Seek Two Teens Over London Bus Killing, Including Zimbabwean Colin Chabikwa

London, UK – The Metropolitan Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate Mosawar Zazi and Colin Chabikwa, two teenagers wanted in connection with the tragic killing of a young boy on a London bus. The incident has shocked the community, with calls for justice and enhanced safety measures on public transport.

The Incident

The attack occurred earlier this week on a London bus, leaving the victim fatally injured. Details surrounding the motive for the killing remain unclear, but police have described the incident as a targeted attack. Witnesses reported seeing an altercation escalate into violence, resulting in the victim being fatally wounded.

Who is Colin Chabikwa?

One of the suspects, Colin Chabikwa, is believed to have ties to Zimbabwe. Community members and leaders from the Zimbabwean diaspora in London have expressed shock and concern over the news.

A community advocate stated:

“We condemn violence in all its forms and urge anyone with information to come forward. This is a heartbreaking situation for all involved.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Met Police are urging the public to assist in locating Zazi and Chabikwa. They have released images of the suspects to aid in their search and have called on anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

In a statement, the police said:

“We need to speak to Mosawar Zazi and Colin Chabikwa regarding this tragic incident. If you know where they are or have any information that can assist, please contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Impact on the Community

The killing has reignited concerns about youth violence in London, particularly on public transport. Local leaders are calling for increased security measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

Additionally, the Zimbabwean community in the UK has called for greater engagement with young people to prevent involvement in crime. A representative of the Zimbabwean diaspora commented:

“This is a wake-up call. We must work harder to support our youth and address the underlying issues leading to such tragic events.”

Call for Information

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward. Tips can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers or directly to the Metropolitan Police.