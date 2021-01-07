Police To Arrest Organizers Of Party At Ginimbi’s Dreams Nightclub

Government has seemingly yielded to pressure to investigate organizers of party held at Ginimbi’s nightclub in contravention of covid-19 regulations just as the one held in Mbare which led to arrest and imprisonment of Fantan, Levels and Dhama, the organizers of the show.https://d415124c17a4e8229350dd4393a4cbee.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

Police boss, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has also called for an investigation of a party held at the late Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s nightclub, Dreams on 31 December and that held at Mashwede on the same day.

Receipt for money spent at Ginimbi’s Dreams Nightclub

DJ Fantan and crew were first to be arrested because their bash became so topical on social media and the numbers of people present there were so huge, says Minister Kazembe.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Tino Machakaire said it Dj Fantana nd crew’s six-month jail term is a bit harsh considering the role the Chillspot producers have played in developing talent from the popular high-density suburb. The producers unleashed the likes of Enzo Ishall and Uncle Epatan and produced for many Zimdancehall artistes.