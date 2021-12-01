Mnangagwa Reshuffles Zanu PF Politburo

Zanu PF First Secretary and President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Second Republic has made significant strides in instituting economic and political reforms which have become the envy of many in the region.

He was speaking at the Zanu PF politburo meeting which ended with the politburo being reshuffled to fill gaps of those who passed on, while others changed positions, with some new members being elevated into the politburo.

Ambassador Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has been appointed the party’s Information and Publicity Secretary taking over the position left by the late National Hero Ambassador SK Moyo

Cde Mike Bimha has been appointed National Political Commissar while Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi has been appointed Secretary for Information Communication Technology,Cde Alice Dube is now a Politburo member replacing Ambassador Cain Mathema and Senator Monica Mavhunga has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Education.

Cde Judith Ncube has been appointed Politburo member representing Bulawayo Province.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">