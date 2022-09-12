Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle Popular actress ‘Mai Sorobhi’ dies
Arts & LifestyleEntertainmentZimbabwe

Popular actress ‘Mai Sorobhi’ dies

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Mai Sorobhi

Veteran actress Mai Sorobhi has died.

She was 79.

The late actress’s grandchild and comedian Admire “Bhutisi” Kuzhangaira confirmed the death saying Mai Sorobhi succumbed to stroke Monday morning.

Born Rhoda Mtembe, Mai Sorobhi rose to fame in the early 1990s in the drama series Paraffin that made her a household name.

“My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week,” Bhutisi said.

data-full-width="">

Before venturing into acting, Mai Sorobhi worked for City of Harare as a health promoter at a clinic in Glen View. She then started acting in dramas that focused on child abuse, HIV and Aids.

Mourners are gathered in Kuwadzana Extension.

You may also like

Zimbabwean medical student dies in Poland

Disaster as massive fire burns down Kutama College hostel

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in Zimbabwe

Kariba Triplets Named After Mnangagwa

LATEST : UK Deports 9 More Zimbabweans

Top banker Lied to Wife He Was Living in Dubai For 2...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zimbabwean medical student dies in Poland
Disaster as massive fire burns down Kutama College hostel
Popular actress ‘Mai Sorobhi’ dies
WATCH| Prophet Angel ‘Accurately’ Predicts Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!