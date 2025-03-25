Power Struggles Intensify in Zimbabwe as Mnangagwa Moves Against Top General

HARARE – In a dramatic move that signals growing instability within Zimbabwe’s ruling elite, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and reassigned him as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

The decision comes amid heightened fears of a coup and rising tensions between rival factions within ZANU PF ahead of planned nationwide protests on March 31.

Sanyatwe’s removal is widely seen as a strategic move to weaken Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s influence within the military, as the two are known to be close allies. The shake-up follows the sacking of former Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, who was relieved of her position after her election as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). While the official reason for Sanyatwe’s reassignment is presented as a promotion, insiders suggest it is a deliberate ploy to strip Chiwenga’s faction of its grip on the security apparatus.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party has long been plagued by internal power struggles, but tensions have reached boiling point as Mnangagwa seeks to cement his hold on power. The factional battle between Mnangagwa’s loyalists and those aligned with Chiwenga, the former military general who played a key role in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, has escalated in recent months.

Reports suggest that on Saturday, a high-level meeting was convened at Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, attended by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, businessman Kuda Tagwirei, Mnangagwa’s son Emmerson Jr., and a ZANU PF operative known as “Mupostori Shumba.” The gathering reportedly strategised on how to weaken Chiwenga’s influence by systematically removing his allies from key security positions.

As part of this plan, Sanyatwe has been replaced by Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi, a known Mnangagwa loyalist with ties to Tagwirei and the controversial Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) group, which played a major role in Mnangagwa’s disputed 2023 re-election. Meanwhile, Sanyatwe’s wife, Chido Sanyatwe, currently Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, is also set to be reassigned to a yet-to-be-announced ministry.

The timing of this military reshuffle is significant, as it comes just days before mass protests planned for March 31. The demonstrations have been spearheaded by war veteran Blessed Geza, who has openly called for Mnangagwa’s removal. Geza has accused the president of failing to address economic hardships, rampant corruption, and worsening repression.

Sources within the security sector indicate that Mnangagwa’s government is on high alert, with intelligence reports suggesting that some elements within the army may be sympathetic to the protesters. Chiwenga, who has remained tight-lipped about the latest developments, is believed to be closely monitoring the situation. Some analysts speculate that if the protests gain momentum, it could provide Chiwenga with the opportunity to challenge Mnangagwa’s authority, potentially leading to another coup.

Political analyst Chofamba Sithole warned, “We’ve officially entered dangerous territory! The behind-the-scenes power struggles within ZANU PF are now spilling into the open. With the protests around the corner and infighting intensifying, the risk of military intervention cannot be ruled out.”

With less than a week to go before the March 31 demonstrations, all eyes are on Zimbabwe’s security forces. The question remains: will they remain loyal to Mnangagwa, or will they shift their allegiance if public discontent reaches a breaking point?

Meanwhile, Chiwenga’s next move will be crucial. Having been instrumental in Mnangagwa’s rise to power in 2017, the vice president has long been seen as a potential successor. However, with Mnangagwa determined to secure his rule, the battle for control over Zimbabwe’s future is far from over.

For now, the political landscape remains highly volatile, with the possibility of further shake-ups in the coming days. As Zimbabwe teeters on the edge of uncertainty, one thing is clear: the fight for power within ZANU PF is far from settled.