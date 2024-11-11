Premier League Referee David Coote Suspended After Making Derogatory Comments About Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

LONDON,— Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following an investigation into comments he allegedly made about Liverpool Football Club and their former manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The suspension came after a video circulated on social media in which Coote reportedly referred to Liverpool as “sh*t” and used an expletive to describe Klopp.

PGMOL responded swiftly to the incident, launching a formal inquiry after the video surfaced. Coote was heard in the footage saying: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I refereed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right fing pop at me. I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody who’s fing arrogant.”

In a brief statement, PGMOL said, “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

Klopp’s relationship with match officials was often contentious during his nine-year tenure at Liverpool. In 2021, he famously clashed with referee Paul Tierney, saying, “I have no problems with any referees, only you.” The tension had previously flared in the 2019/20 season when Tierney told Klopp to “get over it” after deciding against a free-kick for what Klopp believed was a foul on Georginio Wijnaldum.

Despite these heated exchanges, Klopp’s legacy at Liverpool remains significant. His tenure culminated in the 2019/20 season with the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years. Klopp departed the club at the end of last season, making way for Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has enjoyed a strong start. Under Slot’s leadership, Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League, six points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

The suspension of Coote underscores PGMOL’s commitment to upholding professional standards among its officials, especially in light of heightened public scrutiny.

Source: IOL