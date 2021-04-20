Pres Mnangagwa makes ministerial re-assignments, appoints deputy chief secretaries

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has made some ministerial re-assignments and appointments of deputy chief secretaries.

Honourable David Marapira, who was the Minister of State in the Office of former Vice President, Cde Kembo Mohadi, has been re-assigned as Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes.

Reverend Paul Bayethe Damasane who was Permanent Secretary in the office of former vice president Mohadi has been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief Secretary for the Social Services sector with special responsibility for monitoring programmes in four ministries and their parastatals.

The four ministries are Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation; National Housing and Social Amenities; Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Women Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprises Development.

Engineer Amos Marawa who is former Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has been elevated to the post of National Coordinator (Deputy Chief Secretary grade) responsible for flagship programmes and projects in the office of the President and cabinet.

The appointments are with immediate effect.-zbc

