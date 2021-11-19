President Mnangagwa mourns Amai Chidzero

Dr Bernard Chidzero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has consoled the Chidzero Family following the death last Saturday of Amai Micheline Madeleine Chidzero, wife of the late national hero and long-time Finance Minister, Dr Bernard Chidzero.

Describing her death as a shock, President Mnangagwa said: “A woman of great faith and love, the late Amai Chidzero stood by her husband in steadfast love at a time when the racist settler Rhodesian system and ethos would not countenance affection let alone marriage, across the racial divide. At Independence. she showed a community spirit by associating with numerous humanitarian initiatives in our country, not least the children’s charity aid, Shamwari DzeVana VeZimbabwe.

A devout Catholic, the late Amai Chidzero nursed her late husband right up to the end, thus becoming a symbol of deep care and love in marriage and family. So committed was she to her new home, Zimbabwe, that she never entertained the idea of going back to her native country, Canada, but remained with us to her very last day in this life. We shall forever recognise her profound commitment to her husband, family, the poor, and to our country.

On behalf of the ruling ZANU-PF Party, the Government of Zimbabwe to which her late husband was a founding member, and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Chidzero Family and the children, on this their very sad loss.

As a mark of respect, I have directed that she be accorded a State-assisted funeral.

May her spirit find eternal rest in the world beyond.-ZBC