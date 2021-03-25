President Mnangagwa Undresses

President Mnangagwa has received his Covid-19 vaccination in the resort town of Victoria Falls where he launched the Second Phase of the national vaccination programme.
- Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli’s funeral
- US Warns Mnangagwa Over Actions Against Opposition Members in Zimbabwe
- Prisoners must eat cheap traditional foods : Auxillia Mnangagwa
Leaders from 23 parties in the country also received the jab, as the nation vigorously pursues its mission to have 60 percent of the population vaccinated against a pandemic that knows no political affiliation.
In the Second Phase of the national vaccination programme, residents of the country’s premium tourism city will also be vaccinated for free on a voluntary basis, so as to reopen the critical sector that has been adversely affected by the pandemic.
In his address the President urged the nation to accept the Covid-19 vaccines jabs as they are key to the opening of the economy.
“Let me reiterate the global call by the World Health Organization that ”No-one is safe , until everyone is safe’. I therefore challenge all of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination programme and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories. Getting vaccinated is a personal and a family responsibility as well as national obligation,” the President said.