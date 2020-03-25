Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning.

The heir to the throne is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” but “otherwise remains in good health”, and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall – who has tested negative for coronavirus.

Image:The Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative for the disease

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement said.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.-Skynews

