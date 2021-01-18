Prof Jonathan Moyo Raped Pregnant Model -Report

Professor Jonathan Moyo

Former Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who left Zimbabwe hurriedly in 2017 and faces arrest on various charges on his return, has been accused by veteran modelling instructor Mrs Sipho Mazibuko of raping her 11 years ago when she was pregnant.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mrs Mazibuko said she made a police report at the time at Bulawayo Central Police Station, but no action was taken except to have her admitted to hospital for psychiatric care.

Prof Moyo, believed to be in Kenya, left Zimbabwe in November 2017 in the wake of Operation Restore Legacy.

He is still wanted in Zimbabwe to face trial on charges of allegedly diverting US$244 575 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund and efforts have been made to extradite him.

Mrs Mazibuko said her efforts 11 years ago to report Prof Moyo were ignored.

“Well, I have decided to empty my closet and speak out about a man who sexually abused me when I was pregnant and went on to silence me because he was very powerful and untouchable,” she said.

“I went to the police to open a docket against these evil men who had tormented my mind with sexual and emotional abuse. The police recorded my statement, but nothing was done to investigate my case. Till today my docket died a natural death. After my police report I was admitted and the same men made sure my admission to hospital was turned into a media curse. I was made a fool,” said Mrs Mazibuko.

“My case didn’t even see the light of day. The police did nothing to those powerful men. They continued with their lives and I languished in a mental hospital. I had given them their names in my docket, but they had to be protected because they were in Government offices, they were ministers,” she said.

“Well, I was sexually abused by Professor Jonathan Moyo and was too scared to even report or tell anyone until that fateful day 11 years ago when I went and told the police at Bulawayo Central Police Station what he had done to me,” she said.

“It happened years ago, but it traumatised me. The silence was deafening. It was a loud drumbeat in my mind and I caved in. My mind couldn’t take it anymore.”

Mrs Mazibuko said by speaking out, she had lifted the load of the sexual abuse from her shoulders.

“If anybody wants to know more, they can talk to my lawyers. I am freeing myself of the emotional baggage. Those men are living their full lives. They abuse us and continue as if nothing happened. I will not be silenced. They can threaten me with death but I am no longer scared of them,” she said.

Prof Moyo did not respond when asked to comment on Mrs Mazibuko’s allegations. A direct message was sent to Prof Moyo on Friday over the allegations and by yesterday, he had not responded.

Zanu PF youth league national executive member Cde Mabutho Moyo also posted a link to Mrs Mazibuko’s Facebook post on Prof Moyo’s profile yesterday morning, but he did not respond.