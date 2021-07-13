Professor Mupepereki buried

Sheunesu Mupepereki

The late prominent researcher and University of Zimbabwe Lecturer, Professor Isheunesu Mupepereki was laid to rest in Harare this Tuesday.

A few Family members and friends of the late Professor Isheunesu Mupepereki converged at the Warren Hills Cemetery in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines to pay their last respects to the prominent researcher who was well-known for spearheading research in agriculture, with special focus on the soya bean crop.

Family spokesperson Simbiso Mupepereki described the late prominent researcher as a visionary and pillar of strength who empowered his kith and kin through education.

He was a pillar in the family. He stood for everyone even beyond the family setup. His vision was platform on empowerment in terms of knowledge. All the siblings were assisted to go to school. His vision was to make sure people are educated in the family and even up to now a lot of people are pursuing education because of him. Even myself i went to school after the liberation struggle because of him,he said.

The late Professor Mupepereki will also be remembered for co-hosting the ZBC TV production “Zvavanhu” alongside other academics, including the late Dr Vimbai Chivaura, Dr Tafataona Mahoso and Professor Claude Mararike.

Professor Mupepereki was also a former CMED board chairperson among other portfolios.