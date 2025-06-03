Prominent UK Promoter Kay Cie Found Dead in Birmingham Hotel
Prominent UK Promoter Kay Cie Found Dead in Birmingham Hotel

  • 03/06/2025
UK based promoter Kay Cie real name Kudzaishe Chipadza (Picture via Facebook - Kay Cie)

BIRMINGHAM – UK based promoter Kay Cie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday according to reports. The DJ, MC and events promoter, real name Kudzaishe Chipadza, reportedly died at a local hotel in Birmingham.

Fellow UK based promoter King Alfred posted a message of Facebook paying tribute saying: “Just woke up to hear this sad news .We have lost one of us in this music industry Rest in bro till meet again.”

Another Facebook user Llyod Llyod wrote “Sad day for the industry.. He might have had his flows like every other person on the planet but he was one of us… The greatest MC in our community.. REST EASY MY GENERAL you will be missed.”


Isaac Aya Sikirwayi wrote “Rest easy my guy can’t believe this yesterday you were in good mood dancing and playing good music 🎶 at The Old Chapel Inn in Smethwick.”

Belinda Magejo wrote: “Go well sahwira, you definitely lived your life, Isu sema sahwira we are allowed to joke pa nhamo yako and as a sahwira I will say haaa wanga uri nhubu wangu and waibura zvihombe🙆🏽‍♀️.

“The industry is never going to be the same, you had a big presence and we will miss you. Our last encounter was at Sama festival where you rocked the show even though you came late Mc Kay Cie style 😅.

“Thanks for the drinks that night and its a good night sahwira we shall miss you,” Magejo.

