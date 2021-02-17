Prophet Magaya mourns Soul Jah Love

Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya has mourned Zimdancehall sensation Soul Jah Love who died yesterday after collapsing wishing he should have laid hands on him, perhaps he could have survived.
The man of cloth once made headlines when the then-ailing Soul Jah Love sought healing from his church with a swollen leg and wheelchair-bound.
Soul Jah Love even made a song ‘Munhu Wamwari W. Magaya” after he recovered.
Prophet Walter Magaya posted this on his Facebook page, Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries;
I wish he had found a way to come for another touch. Just one more
One more lift would have happened
Prophet Magaya regrets the sad passing of Soul Jah Love saying he wished the man more life so he could develop his talent;
As a Man of God I wished to see him grow his talent more when he was healed.
Gone too soon
When he felt not okay ,I wish he had rushed for another touch.