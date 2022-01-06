Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Prophet T Freddy denies rape charges as his trial starts
Prophet T Freddy denies rape charges as his trial starts

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Goodness and Mercy Ministries church leader Tapiwa Freddy has denied raping and physically abusing his ex-girlfriend when his trial opened at the Harare Magistrates Court this morning.

Tapiwa Freddy, popularly known as Prophet T Freddy, is charged with two counts of rape and physical abuse.

He told the court that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the woman he allegedly raped and the accusations arose only after he wanted to terminate their love relationship.

Freddy told the court that the rape allegations were concocted to tarnish his good name and embarrass him in society.

He also denied assaulting the woman at Moja Shopping Centre saying they never visited the place during the time they were in a relationship.

Regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa is presiding.

