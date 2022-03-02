Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi Quits

PROSECUTOR General Kumbirai Hodzi has resigned with immediate effect due to ill health, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has said.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda reported that Hodzi’s resignation was due to his deteriorating health, which requires medical attention.

“It is with regret that I announce the resignation of Honourable Kumbirai Hodzi as Prosecutor General. His resignation has come about due to ill health requiring medical attention,” the statement reads.

Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa would redeploy Hodzi after his recovery.

“In light of this, His Excellency the President, Dr. E. D Mnangagwa, has accepted the resignation. His Excellency is ready to deploy Hon. Hodzi elsewhere in the service as soon as his health rallies back,” Sibanda said.

“Hodzi was appointed Prosecutor General in July 2019 during which far-reaching institutional changes were effected in the Office of the Prosecutor General. Prior to his appointment, Hon. Hodzi served the government as Deputy Attorney General.”

