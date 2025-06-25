Prosecutors Drop Key Allegations Against Sean “Diddy” Combs Ahead of Closing Arguments

Federal prosecutors in the high-profile trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have officially announced they will not pursue several key allegations linked to racketeering charges, just days before closing arguments are set to begin.

In a letter filed Tuesday and obtained by Fox News Digital, the prosecution notified the presiding judge that it would drop theories related to attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking. The decision comes as the court aims to streamline jury instructions ahead of final arguments.

“The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary,” the filing stated.

The unexpected move narrows the scope of the racketeering case, which had already drawn significant public attention due to the explosive nature of the accusations.

Politics Enter the Courtroom?

According to TMZ, Diddy’s legal team had allegedly planned to reference geopolitical tensions specifically the Iran conflict during summation arguments. But prosecutors swiftly objected to any attempt to bring politics into the courtroom.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey warned the court that raising political issues or questioning the legitimacy of the government’s prosecution could prompt immediate objections during summation.

“We think it would be objectionable and crossing a line for any summation to bring up politics, current events, or the propriety of this prosecution,” Comey stated, urging defense attorney Marc Agnifilo to stay within legal bounds.

Judge Arun Subramanian reminded both sides that a previous agreement barred the defense from introducing such arguments. Agnifilo assured the court there would be “nothing to worry about.”

No Witnesses for the Defense

After six weeks of graphic and emotional testimony, the defense rested its case Tuesday without calling a single witness. Instead, Diddy’s lawyers presented documentation they claim highlights inconsistent witness statements and unreliable allegations.

Attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed for a judgment of acquittal, arguing the prosecution failed to prove that Combs or his employees engaged in a criminal conspiracy, let alone sex trafficking.

“There is, at best, thin proof any of the other employees participated,” Shapiro said. “There is no evidence any of them believed he was sex trafficking.”

Graphic Testimony from Ex-Girlfriends and Staff

The jury has heard from former girlfriends, ex-employees, and witnesses who described Combs’ alleged use of assistants to arrange illicit hotel meetups dubbed “freak offs” where drugs like MDMA, cocaine, and ecstasy were allegedly used before non-consensual encounters.

One of the key witnesses, Cassie Ventura, testified over four days. Pregnant with her third child at the time of testimony, Ventura detailed years of abuse, manipulation, and coerced participation in “hotel nights” involving male escorts.

Another woman, referred to as Jane, corroborated much of Ventura’s story and further painted a picture of systemic abuse hidden behind the glamorous façade of Combs Global, the rapper’s umbrella company.

Closing Arguments and Timeline

Both sides are expected to finalize jury instructions by Wednesday, with closing arguments scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Deliberations could begin as soon as June 30, marking a pivotal moment in one of the most shocking celebrity trials in recent history.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.