Qatar Airways bans travellers from one more African country

Qatar Airways has announced that “passengers will no longer be accepted for travel from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique” on its flights. The airline stated that this decision will be effective immediately and will review the situation on a daily basis.

The airlines, in a tweet, had announced on Friday, November 26, 2021, that it will not be accepting travellers from South Africa and Zimbabwe. It today, November 27, 2021, tweeted that the ban will now include passengers from Mozambique as well.





In a statement on Twitter, Qatar Airways said: “With immediate effect, passengers will no longer be accepted for travel from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique on Qatar Airways flights, we will continue to review the situation on a daily basis as new information becomes available from the WHO.”

It further stated that passengers travelling to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique will continue to be accepted on its flights in line with current restrictions.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

“Passengers affected by these changes should call Qatar Airways or speak with their travel agent for further assistance,” Qatar Airways tweeted.