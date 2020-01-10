Qatar Airways to Resume Harare Flights

Qatar Airways has announced plans a deal that will see the oil-rich country’s flag carrier introducing a Harare route .

Sources who spoke to Zimorningpost said the airliner will have a four day weekly service and the announcement of the official route will be made by the chief executive Akba Al Bakerat at a major global trade show to be held in a few weeks.

“The team is in Harare and the deal is on the verge of closure as Caaz and Transport ministry officials have given greenlight in line with government’s open skies policy,” said our source.

This development cements the commitment made by the country’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Salem Al-Jaber on his appointment to Harare in 2014.

He revealed Doha’s interests when he presented his credentials to the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Founded in 1993, it is one of the world’s leading five-star airlines, flying to over 125 destinations in six different continents using a fleet of more than 100 aircraft.

The airline has more than 30,000 staff, with 17,000 people employed directly and a further 13,000 in its subsidiaries.

Qatar Airways joins a host of other airlines that have introduced or resumed flights to Zimbabwe including Air Namibia, Emirates, KLM and Mozambique’s LAM.

Other airlines have also shown renewed interest to fly into Zimbabwe including Air France, Swiss Air, Bulgarian Airlines and Lufthansa of Germany.

These developments positive indicators of President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement policy where he made it clear that ‘Zimbabwe is open for businesse’

In 1996 Zimbabwe had 45 international carriers servicing the country.

