Rape accused Bhasikiti turns to God
Crime & Courts

Rape accused Bhasikiti turns to God

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti says he has God to thank, for him to be out on bail following a rape charge that he is facing.

Bhasikiti took to the Microblogging platform Twitter saying lies cannot stand the truth.

“I thank God that am out of prison. Lies can’t stand against truth. Bhasikiti will remain a caring & responsible father to both family & orphans. Shame on those who abducted the child girl & use her political battles. “Chokwadi chichabuda pachena” Will Wait for the Court to decide,” he said.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, Bhasikiti went into a room at an orphanage that he ran at his farm in Mwenezi.

He allegedly approached the complainant and gagged her mouth with one of his hands.

data-full-width="">

It is further alleged that he forcibly removed her clothes before proceeding to rape her once and threatened unspecified action if she told anyone.

Police at Mwenezi police station arrested Bhasikiti after they received a tip-off about the alleged rape sometime this year.

