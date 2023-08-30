Rape victim insists Charles Guvamatanga raped her

The 18-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by socialite Charles Guvamatanga popularly know as Torro in the music circles today insisted that she was indeed raped.

Investigations revealed that the girl is related to Guvamatanga as his niece.

The complainant told the court that she lost her virginity as a result of the alleged rape.

The complainant revealed this during cross examination with Guvamatanga’s lawyer Mr Dumisani Mtombeni.

Guvamatanga in his defence is denying the allegation.