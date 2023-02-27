Real Mallorca attacker Tino Kadawere makes La Liga history for Zimbabwe

Tino Kadawere

RCD Mallorca forward Tino Kadawere notched a strike in his side’s impressive 4-2 win over Villarreal CF last week, which was also his first start for the club.

And in doing so, Kadewere has made history. The RCD Mallorca forward, currently on loan at the club from French side Olympique de Lyon, became the first player from Zimbabwe to ever score a goal in LaLiga Santander.

“I’m very happy, I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” he said last Sunday come the final whistle in his side’s 4-2 win over European contenders Villarreal CF. “It came at a good time, because we got the three points.”

The goal came in his first ever start for the club in LaLiga Santander. After five substitute appearances, he made the most of his opportunity to latch on to an assist from teammate Vedat Muriqi, going down in history in the process.

“Kadewere did what we asked him to do all match, to stay near to Muriqi always,” said coach RCD Mallorca Javier Aguirre. “He’s got an eye for goal and great timing in the air.”

The Mexican is giving the Zimbabwean a more central role as the season progresses, after a slow start to life in Spain and LaLiga Santander.

“Football in Spain is harder and more contact-based that what he’s used to,” he said. “Through training and video analysis we’re finding a way to get the best our of Kade.”