Red Rock's share prices soared by 50% following the acquisition of an environmental permit for their lithium project in Zimbabwe

by Gift Mawire
Red Rock Resources PLC announced it has secured an environmental clearance for its lithium project based in Zimbabwe, paving the path for lithium production and sales.

Andrew Bell, the chairman of Red Rock, commented: “With our environmental clearance now secured, we can initiate mining operations on the site.

“We’re poised to commence product shipment immediately and will share updates as we cross different milestones.

“Being a top ten lithium producer globally and the premier producer in Africa, Zimbabwe is renowned for its superior quality product.

“This approval represents a crucial landmark for Red Rock. We are in the process of evaluating the financial impacts as we continue to examine material and further outline the pegmatites within our licences.”

In related news, the transfer of the Boulon licence in Burkina Faso to Red Rock is now finalized, with lithium-rich leucogranites identified within a mapped channel.

The heart of this channel, which holds some of the highest lithium anomalies, lies beneath the licence, the company confirmed.

Following these announcements, Red Rock saw its shares skyrocket by 56% to 0.22p.

