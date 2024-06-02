Retired Colonel Lionel Dyck dies

Retired Colonel Lionel Dyck, a distinguished veteran of the Zimbabwe National Army and head of the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), has died. He succumbed to cancer in Capetown after a prolonged battle with the illness.

Early Life and Military Career

Born in 1944 in Southern Rhodesia, Lionel Dyck embarked on his military journey in 1961, serving in the Rhodesian Army. His dedication and service continued until 1980, a pivotal year marking the country’s transition to independence and its new identity as Zimbabwe.

Following the establishment of Zimbabwe, Dyck maintained his commitment to the military. He formed a close professional relationship with the then Minister of Defence, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is now the President of Zimbabwe. In recognition of his service, Dyck was honoured with the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe.

In 1986, Dyck was appointed a Commissioner of Oaths, a significant role highlighting his respected status. He retired from the army in 1990 and relocated to South Africa, where he lived until his passing.

Entrepreneurial Ventures in South Africa

In South Africa, Dyck ventured into business, founding a company dedicated to demining and anti-poaching efforts. His entrepreneurial spirit led to considerable success and wealth. In 2012, he established the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), a private military contractor firm specializing in mercenary operations, demining, and anti-poaching services.

Dyck’s reputation as a skilled private military contractor grew, and his services were sought after by many. His legacy is marked by his contributions to both military and civilian spheres, particularly in areas concerning safety and conservation.

Retired Colonel Lionel Dyck’s life and work left an indelible mark on many. He will be remembered not only for his military prowess but also for his entrepreneurial achievements and dedication to humanitarian causes.

