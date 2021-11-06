REVEALED : How Britain Paid Sally Mugabe’s £185 Per Day NHS Bill to Derive Political Credit

Robert Mugabe and Sally Smith

Newly declassified documents show shocking role played by Britain ‘s Ministry of Defence in Sally Mugabe’s NHS renal medical treatment in 1986.

A counter subversion fund set up by Britain played a crucial part in one of the most little known post Zimbabwe independence secrets , shocking new evidence reveals.

British officials secretly gave the late Robert Mugabe’s wife Sally a secret name in the 1980s and gave her NHS Medical treatment to claim ‘political credit’. This was after the Department of Health denied Sally free NHS service .

“Subject to the PUS agreement that money from the counter subversion fund can be drawn on for this purpose, Mrs Chalker is inclined to tell Prime Minister Mugabe personally that HMG are to meet the costs of his wife’s medical treatment. The opportunity to do this would be when Mrs Chalker meets Mr Mugabe at the airport on his arrival for the Commonwealth Review Meeting on Saturday 2 August. This would help us derive some timely political credit “, document reads.

The documents reveal that to avoid unnecessary attention during her regular visits to Britain Mrs Mugabe was known during her stay as Sally Smith .

Other recently declassified Foreign Office documents show that British secretly set up a fund to pay for Sally Mugabe’s medical bills on the NHS. Mrs Sally Mugabe ‘s bill of £185 a day from 7 October 1986-18 October 1986 totalling £2035 issued by Paddington and North Kensington Health Authority for her stay at St Mary’s Hospital was paid for by the UK Department of Defence. According to another letter , the Defence Department package towards Sally’s kidney dialysis operation was £4000 with the British Government paying for accommodation and ancillary costs.

There can be little doubt that British Officials may have used US based biomedical Knapnek Trust as front to pay for Sally’s three week admission in 1987.

The Counter Subversion Fund (CSF) is normally used to finance projects which (while not falling readily readily under existing budget heads) can be identified as countering hostile influence and promoting and safeguarding British interests .( It is normally used finance police /intelligence/Security training).