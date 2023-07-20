RG Mugabe International Airport Unveils State-of-the-Art Terminal Facilities to Enhance Travel Experience

Harare, Zimbabwe – RG Mugabe International Airport proudly announces the completion of its transformative redesign, showcasing cutting-edge terminal facilities aimed at elevating Zimbabwe’s aviation infrastructure. This significant milestone is part of a national initiative to cater to the increasing demands of both local and international travelers, setting a new benchmark for excellence in airport services.

The new terminal facilities have been meticulously designed to offer passengers an unparalleled travel experience. From enhanced efficiency to exceptional customer service, the modernized airport aims to leave a lasting impression on every visitor passing through its gates.

As part of the redevelopment project, fastjet Zimbabwe, one of the leading airlines in the region, stands to benefit significantly. The airline’s spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, expressed their delight at the upgraded facilities, stating, “The wait is over, and we are delighted our passengers will now enjoy a heightened level of service unlocked by the new airport terminal.”

With the latest terminal now operational, travelers can expect a seamless and effortless journey. The new facilities provide an array of amenities, including spacious boarding gates, a state-of-the-art sales shop, and improved check-in counters, all aimed at streamlining the travel process and reducing wait times.

Vivian Ruwuya, Chief Commercial Officer of fastjet Zimbabwe, praised the Airport Corporation of Zimbabwe (ACZ) team for their exceptional efforts throughout the development of the terminal. “Congratulations to all involved in the creation of this remarkable facility,” Ruwuya added.

Since fastjet Zimbabwe’s launch in 2015 from RG Mugabe International Airport, the airline has expanded its network, connecting eight destinations across three countries. Presently, fastjet operates 28 flights a week between Harare and Johannesburg. The upgraded airport is expected to cater to the growing travel demands, further enhancing the region’s connectivity and accessibility.

“The development of this terminal is a testament to the commitment to deliver to the strengthening demand for travel to Harare and Zimbabwe,” concluded Ruwuya, “and fastjet stands ready to support this growth.”

The new terminal facilities at RG Mugabe International Airport symbolize Zimbabwe’s dedication to creating world-class aviation infrastructure. With a focus on passenger comfort and operational efficiency, the airport aims to foster increased tourism, trade, and economic growth for the region.

As these state-of-the-art facilities open their doors to the public, RG Mugabe International Airport sets a shining example of progress and innovation in the aviation industry.