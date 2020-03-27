Rihanna finally gave us a new song

It’s not the new album the world has been begging for, but it’s a start.Early Friday, Canadian singer PartyNextDoor dropped his new album, “PartyMobile,” which features Rihanna on the song, “Believe It.”Rihanna announced the new single on her verified Twitter account.
Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!! https://t.co/gelGmmEZFy pic.twitter.com/eNeI6PluOZ— Rihanna (@rihanna) March 27, 2020
Folks have been more than excited for new music from the singer and makeup mogul since she dropped her last album, “Anti,” in 2016.Rihanna’s foundation donates $5 million to help fight coronavirus“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” she and PartyNextDoor sing on the chorus.PartyNextDoor has written songs for Rihanna, including her hit, “Work,” so it makes sense that she would guest on a track with him.She’s been hinting for what feels like forever that a new album is coming.Even her former frequent collaborator, Drake, is growing antsy.Drake and Rihanna on Wednesday both hopped into DJ Spade’s Instagram Live, and the rapper had a message for her.”Rihanna, drop R12 (the album) right now,” Drake wrote.Yes, please.