Roki signs landmark deal with South African telecoms giants

Zimbabwean man of the moment Roki has bagged two major endorsement deals with MTN and Vodacom through his latest hit song Screenshot.

Roki has become the first Zimbabwean artist to clinch a huge deal with both MTN and Vodacom which are both South Africa’s biggest mobile network providers. However with this major endorsement people using MTN or Vodacom can now use Roki’s song “Screenshot” as their caller tune.

This latest hit single from Rockie which was released early in September surpassed 100 000 views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube and the hit song has so far amassed over 400k views.

The fast-rising star collaborated with popular South African record producer singer and songwriter Mr Brown and South African Amapiano star Leon Lee on this hit single.

After a long hiatus from music the “Screenshot” hitmaker made a return to the music scene early this year with popular songs such as “Uchandifunga” and”Patati Patata” featuring Rayvanny and Congolese superstar Koffi Olomide which since then he has been making history in the music industry and breaking his own records.

Source – Jit TV News Bulletin