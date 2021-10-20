Ronaldo saves Man United again with another late winner in CL

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, 2nd right, scores his sides third goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester United and Atalanta at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United again in the Champions League.

The greatest scorer in the competition’s history soared to head in an 81st-minute winner as United erased a two-goal halftime deficit to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a wild match at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ronaldo’s record-extending 138th goal in the Champions League came three weeks after he scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a victory over Villarreal in the second round of games.

United did it the hard way again after falling 2-0 behind following goals by Mario Pašalić in the 15th minute and Merih Demiral in the 29th. The team was jeered off the field after the halftime whistle.

However, United showed a different side in the second half, laying siege to Atalanta’s goal as Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit in the 53rd with a calm finish following a stunning outside-of-the-foot through ball by Bruno Fernandes.

Harry Maguire swept in the equalizer in the 75th and Ronaldo got on the end of a cross by Luke Shaw for the winner.

The Portugal striker made a last-ditch clearance in the final seconds and then fell to his knees at the final whistle.

United moved into first place in Group F, two points above Villarreal and Atalanta.