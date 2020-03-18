Russia Shuts Door on Zimbabwe Over Coronavirus

President Mnangagwa in Moscow

Russia barred a Zimbabwe delegation from a planned visit to Moscow in June 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local businessmen ranging from engineers, scientists, researchers and academics were due to converge in Moscow to explore opportunities.

The business conference was supposed to take place between June 3 and 6 with delegates ranging from engineers, scientists, researchers and academics were due to converge in Moscow to explore opportunities.

Russia Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov yesterday paid a courtesy call on Senate President Mabel Chinomona to advise her of the cancellation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“We discussed a lot of bilateral issues with our Russian Ambassador, but he also brought communication about the cancellation of a business conference that we were supposed to attend. I had actually gathered a team comprising businessperson who include Members of Parliament. The cancellation is due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was done as a precautionary measure,” said Cde Chinomona.

“During our meeting, we also discussed bilateral relations between our two countries as you know Russia and China as permanent members in the United Nations Security Council have stood by us.”

Cde Chinomona said while the cancellation of the conference was unfortunate, it was necessary, given the effect of the pandemic. She said the Russia diplomat had expressed satisfaction about several measures being taken by Zimbabwean authorities to deal with the pandemic.-Herald

