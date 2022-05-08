Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Russian Weapons Found at Zimbabwe Farm

by reporter263
written by reporter263

A Hurungwe farmer discovered Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers while preparing his field for winter cropping on Thursday.

The farmer, Munyaradzi Zvarirerwa (22), under Chief Nyamhunga, alerted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who responded to the report.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development. He said:

Four RPG7 rockets were found in one Munyaradzi Zvarirerwa’s field under Chief Nyamhunga in Hurungwe and he reported the discovery to the police upon coming across them in his field.

All necessary processes are being done so that everything that needs to be done is done.

According to an online source, an RPG is a shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapon system that fires rockets equipped with an explosive warhead.

The RPG was first produced as an anti-armour weapon in the early 1960s in the then Soviet Union (Russia).

“RPGs” abbreviation comes from the Russian phrase for “hand-held anti-tank grenade-launcher”: Ruchnoi Protivotankovye Granatamyot.

More: The Sunday Mail

