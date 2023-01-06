Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
School Head dies after tree fell on car

Bare Primary School Head was yesterday crashed to death by a tree that fell on the car in which she was sitting while preparing to leave for a funeral.

She was in the company of a fellow teacher who is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital after he sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Provincial Civil Protection Focal person, Mr Willard Masimba who is also Deputy Director of Local Governance said the incident happened yesterday afternoon.

The Provincial Civil Protection Unit is waiting for details and names of the victims to enable them to chip in with assistance.

“The Head had received news of a funeral and she borrowed a car from a fellow teacher. The car was parked under a tree and as they prepared to leave the tree fell killing the head on the spot,” he said.

“The other teacher sustained injuries and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition. We are waiting for the names so that we can move in with assistance.”

Following the warning by the Meteorological Services Department that Mashonaland, Manicaland, and Masvingo Provinces will receive rainfall above 60mm and above within 24 hrs, Mr Masimba urged people in the province to be on high alert and vigilant in monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

“Chairpersons of district civil protection committees are also urged to disseminate the information to alert the general public within their jurisdiction through traditional leaders, councillors, and political leadership,” he said.-Herald

