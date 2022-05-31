School loses US$120 000 to robbers

A Harare man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly got away with US$120 000 from a local school.

It is alleged that the suspected robber, Goodwell Mapininga (46) attacked a security guard who was manning the school premises before breaking into the cash office.

It is further alleged that Mapininga used the proceeds of crime to purchase motor vehicles and other properties.

The court heard that the accused was investigated after he started living a lavish lifestyle.

Meanwhile, three suspected armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Chitungwiza family and got away with US$44 000.

The trio of Rashid Adam Chipanga (29), Joseph Makoni (27) and 34-year-old Tawanda Gau appeared in court this Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

In another matter, a Harare drug dealer has been slapped with a four-year jail term after she was convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs.

Patricia Munyengeri, aged 38, who supplied dagga to other drug dealers, will however serve an effective three-year jail term after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

She was found in possession of 13 bags of dagga with a street value of over ZW$2 million.

