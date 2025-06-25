SDA Church Under Fire for Alleged Pulpit Breach Involving Kuda Tagwirei

By Tina Musonza | Harare

The Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) in Zimbabwe has come under intense scrutiny following allegations that businessman Kuda Tagwirei was improperly granted access to a church pulpit to promote political interests an act that critics say undermines core church doctrines and ethical standards.

The allegations were raised by prominent Harare lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who filed a formal complaint accusing senior SDA officials of violating church policy by allowing Tagwirei to speak without the required written clearance. Mpofu specifically singled out Pastors Musara and Timuri for breaching SDA guidelines by providing Tagwirei with a platform within the sanctuary.

“The conduct against which our client complains is a complete negation of the values of the church,” Mpofu stated in the letter. “The two have made common cause with conduct which promulgates divisive politics on the pulpit and ultimately subtracts from them as workers of the gospel.”

Doctrinal and Ethical Violations

According to the SDA Church Manual and the Use of the Pulpit guideline, no individual may speak from the pulpit without prior written approval from church authorities. Yet, Tagwirei allegedly used the opportunity to push personal and political views an action described by critics as a gross abuse of spiritual space.

The complaint draws on Biblical Perspectives (HA 15 05), which affirms that while faith may influence social transformation, “the church does not seek political involvement or economic advantage through its ministry and mission.”

Further breaches were highlighted under the church’s Professional Ethics code, which prohibits gospel workers from using their office “for partisan ends, personal gain, or selfish propaganda of any kind.”

Undermining the Sanctity of the Pulpit

Mpofu argues that Pastors Musara and Timuri’s actions effectively lent moral and institutional legitimacy to Tagwirei, enabling him to “abuse the name of the church and its processes for personal political gain.”

Quoting the Church Manual, the complaint reiterates that “the Church confers no right to any pastor, elder, or other person to make the pulpit a forum for advocating disputed points.” The violation, Mpofu said, is “yawning, unmitigated and critically… never provoked,” and should not be tolerated in what he described as “the processes of a holy church.”

The statement also references the constitutions of the Zimbabwe East Union Conference (ZEUC) and Zimbabwe Central Conference (ZEC), both of which mandate strict adherence to Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SID) policies allegedly ignored in this instance.

A Call to Reclaim the Pulpit

The complaint ends with a theological rebuke: “The only kingdom that has the durability suggested by Sanyatwe is that of Christ and as it turns out, it is only for that kingdom that the SDA pulpit is consecrated.”

The SDA Church leadership has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.