Self-Styled Cleric Talent Madungwe Given Suspended Jail Term After Car Crash
Religion Zimbabwe

  • 09/10/2024
Controversial cleric Talent Madungwe, who recently crashed a Toyota Aqua gifted to him by ex-convict and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, has been handed a wholly suspended jail sentence for traffic offenses. Madungwe appeared in the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, facing charges related to driving without a valid license and negligent driving.

For the first count, Madungwe received a four-month jail term, fully suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit another negligent driving offense during that period. On the second count, he was sentenced to six months, with three months suspended for five years under the same conditions. The remaining three months were suspended in exchange for 105 hours of community service at a public institution.

Prosecutors successfully proved that on August 6, 2024, around 10:20 a.m., Madungwe, while driving without a valid license, caused an accident as he exited the yard of his rented residence in Hatfield, Harare. The collision resulted in minor damage to the loading box of a Nissan NP300.

Madungwe, known for his bold claims of making frequent trips to heaven and encountering God, gained attention for the Toyota Aqua donation from Chivayo, another controversial figure in Zimbabwe.

This case further adds to Madungwe’s notoriety as he faces the legal consequences of his reckless behavior on the road.

