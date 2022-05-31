Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Shadaya Knight Finds Love , thanks Girlfriend for a Free meal

Controversial blogger Shadaya Knight has taken to his Twitter page and shared that his girlfriend recently spoiled him with some ice cream and food from Hotplate Grillhouse.

He did not share her pictures but shared some pictures of the food writing;

The grandchild of Eve kept to her word, treated me to some ice cream & some Hotplate Grillhouse…no jersey though One Sports Touch closes on Sundays. But the point is if the creature loves you, it can be enjoyable not unbearable.

Responding to the post, this is what social media users had to say in relation to his radical stance on women and relationship matters.

