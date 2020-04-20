Shepherd Bushiri Launches Online Church, You Join Through An Application

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Shepherd Bushiri, on Sunday, the 19th of April, 2020, launched his church’s online service that was reportedly joined by over 6 million people.

The development comes when the whole world is currently on lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa, where Bushiri’s church headquarters are, is also under lockdown and citizens are urged to stay-at-home to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on his new initiative, Bushiri said:

ECG Church Members and followers across the world become part of the church services through subscribing to Major 1 Connect, an Application which helps them joining the video conferencing hosted by Prophet Bushiri in his studios in South Africa.

Through the video conferencing, those connected are able to interact with the Prophet, just like a normal physical church gathering. They are able to talk with the Prophet and, most important of it all, to pray with him as their number one prayer partner.

The video conference is then broadcasted LIVE on Prophetic Channel TV, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handle of the church.

Nyasa Times reports that during the launch about 7 000 people connected through Major 1 Connect App which is available on AppStore and Google Store.

More: Nyasa Times

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

