Shingi Munyeza Admits To Cheating On His Wife

Shingi Munyeza

Prominent Harare-based pastor and businessman Shingi Munyeza has announced that he was stepping down from his pastoral role at Faith Ministries Church due to a moral failure.

Munyeza, who is a member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) and coincidentally a government critic, announced his resignation from leading the church in a Facebook post on Tuesday night. He said:

Recently, I allowed myself into a situation where I fell morally. I failed my wife and family, I failed the church that I am part of. I, therefore, seek your forgiveness. I’m stepping down to introspect and be restored. I covet your prayers and support. God bless you all.

Munyeza also quoted a Bible, 2 Corinthians 4:7, which reads, “But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not of us.” He also wrote:

I FAILED. LEADERS MUST NEVER BE SPARED WHEN THEY FAIL! THE WHOLE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE INDIVIDUAL! I WILL RISE AGAIN!”

Munyeza’s cheating scandal blew on his face in the public domain after his only daughter Nomsa publicly challenged her father after he had posted a message saying he loved his wife and would love to be with her forever after 26 years of marriage.

Nomsa posted a message, saying her father was fake as he couldn’t say happy anniversary to her mother or his wife when he had cheated on her and then left her (the daughter) fatherless.

Nomsa Munyeza

Munyeza however did not reveal the nature of his moral failure and it is debatable whether he would have made the confession if he had not been exposed by his daughter.