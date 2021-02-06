Shock as 31 primary schools in Matebeleland record 0% pass rate

88 Primary schools in Zimbabwe reportedly recorded a 0% pass rate in the just-published ZIMSEC Grade 7 examination results.

This was revealed in a document by the examinations board that showed the following statistics:

31 out of the 88 schools with 0% pass rate are from Matebeleland districts while the rest are from 8 of the country’s other provinces.

According to ZIMSEC board Chair Professor Eddie Mwenje, the 2020 pass rate fell by 9.79% as he gave the statistics s of the subjects that did well and said:

The 2020 national pass rate is 37,11 percent, which is lower than the 2019 national pass rate, which was 46,9 percent. This translates to a decrease of 9,79 percent.