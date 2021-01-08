SHOCK as two men rape a corpse

An extremely disturbing incident happened on Tuesday as two Epworth men were arrested for attempting to forcefully have sex with a dead woman.

Bigman who was drunk is said to have visited Melisa Mazhindu (20) mother’s place in Epworth together with his friend when they heard about the death of her daughter.

Police memo on the 2nd of January reported that Bigman together with his unidentified friend allegedly stormed the funeral wake of Melisa, demanding to have “sex” with the deceased so as to satisfy his desires.

“One of the accused persons popularly known as Bigman with no further particulars stated that ‘machembere maswerasei,musikana uyu ndaimuda zvikuru,zvino azoshaya ndisati ndamus**a, asi kunyange zvake afa hapana chinonditadzisa kuzadzikisa chido changu asati avigwa (I loved this girl and she died before I could have s_x with her but I can still fulfil my desire before she is buried),” read part of the police memo.

Melisa’s mother made all effort to restrain them but Bigman and his friend pushed them aside, uncovered the corpse and began to have sex her corpse.

“Phillipa Mazhindu cautioned Bigman against that but he stood up and went to uncover the corpse which was lying in the room covered with a white cloth, slept on its top and made up and down movements of copulation on the corpse but with his clothes put on whilst the other accused was blocking Phillipa Mazhindu and the other two women from interfering with the activity,” reads part of the memo.

Bigman was restrained by other mourners after Phillipa screamed and alerted other mourners who were present at the funeral wake.

“Phillipa Mazhindu had to scream whilst calling people who were outside who then came and removed the accused from the corpse and pushed the two outside.”

The duo was arrested following a report that was made against them. The duo is being charged with violating a dead body as defined in Section 111 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.