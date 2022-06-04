Shortage of condoms hit Zimbabwe

Unregistered artisanal miners in Gokwe north district have been hit by an acute shortage of condoms.

Artisinal miners in Zenda, Kadonde and Mutukani areas now having risky sex due to scarcity of condoms, the area is known for high rate of prostitution henceforth resulting in high rate sexually transmitted infections.

Commercial sex workers who spoke to this publication had this to say.

“We are in a very difficult situations here because we are not supplied with condoms which is our tool for our job.We are forced to have unprotected sex in most cases because of lack of condoms, said one sex worker only identified as Magumbo.”

“We are caught between a hard rock and a hard surface.Those who can afford to get condoms will sell them at $1 each or $2 depending on demand.So we can not afford to lose money because of condoms,” said Anopa.

Another sex worker said, “Business was at a low during the rainy season now it is starting to flourish,so how can we let our customers go because of condoms?.

Contacted for comment National Aids council (NAC) spokesperson Chiwara said they do not supply condoms to these areas and that they do not have condoms in stock at the moment.

Source – Tarisai Mudahondo

